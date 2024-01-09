WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Strong winds and heavy rains may cause extensive damage to trees, and experts are urging homeowners to be mindful of trees at risk of falling.

The owner of Titan Tree Inc., Adam Southworth in West Springfield says it’s important to keep an eye out for trees that may be leaning or have visible root damage. You should also be cautious of trees that are located close to power lines or your home, as they may pose a greater risk.

Southworth says the main thing to look out for are trees that may be weakened by saturated soil from excessive rain. “Trees right now have stress cracks from the heavy snow that didn’t fall, that nobody noticed right now and with the wind and rain coming they will probably fall.”

With trees being a common cause of power outages during storms, Southworth says the company is ready to respond quickly and efficiently to any tree-related emergencies. He expects to receive nearly dozens of calls Wednesday regarding broken or fallen trees.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.