CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) — Temperatures have started to warm back up, but so far the humidity hasn’t been all that bad. The 22News Storm Team is working for you with how that could be changing as we head through this week.

We use the dew point to measure the amount of humidity in the air. When we look at the dew point scale the dew points pretty much go from the 50s to the 70s when we’re talking about summertime humidity. When we have dew points in the 70s it feels oppressive out there.

When we have dew points in the mid 60s it feels humid and when dew points are around 60 it feels uncomfortable. It will start to feel pleasant when dew points are in the mid 50s. And, when they drop to the 40s to around 50 degrees it feels refreshing.

We’ve been seeing dew points that have been in the low to mid 50s. Here is a look at the humidity forecast and we’re going to see those dew points on the rise. They will be up into the 60s on Tuesday so it’s going to start to feel pretty sticky, but they’ll stat to come back down by the end of the week.