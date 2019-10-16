Explainer: Gusty winds and heavy rain on Wednesday, Thursday

(WWLP) – Another storm is heading toward western Massachusetts, but it’s standard for this time of year.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking a storm for Wednesday evening into the day Thursday. So, let’s talk about impacts.

Winds will be gusty, with the worst of the gusts overnight Wednesday into Thursday. There will be lots of rain.

The heaviest of the rain will fall overnight on Wednesday. Now let’s see why we have these impacts.

First, the wind. The stronger the low-pressure system causing the rain, the gustier winds will be. And this one isn’t weak. An incoming cold front will reinforce our rain chances.

Cold fronts force air upward, it’s called lift, and this makes the air unstable enough to produce showers. This front and low-pressure system won’t be out of our area until Thursday afternoon.

It’s not going to be a particularly bad storm, but there are some things you can do to prep your home. It’s fall and that means falling leaves. So, clean your gutters of those leaves, and check your roof for any damage or potential exposure.

It also helps to clear debris from the street grates in front of your home, to ensure the rainwater clears from your yard properly.