CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the heat continuing throughout the weekend, it does not take long for surfaces to heat up quickly.

With highs in the 90s across much of western Massachusetts, it only takes minutes for surfaces to get too hot for our bare feet and for our pets paws. At 90 degrees asphalt can get to 140 degrees, concrete can get to 125 degrees, grass 105 degrees and in the shade it can feel like 90 degrees or more.

A dog’s paws can burn in five minutes with surfaces at 120 degrees while only taking seconds to burn at 140 degrees.