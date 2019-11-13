Explainer: Winter-like temperatures in early November

(WWLP) – You probably bundled up against the chill on Tuesday and we could set some low-temperature records this week.

Temperatures are dropping much below normal Tuesday night into Wednesday. It’s due to two reasons. First, a strong dip in the jet stream will surge arctic air into Western Massachusetts.

This is something that is becoming more common with climate change. Warming temperatures are, and have, weakened the jet stream, which can lead to more dips of frigid air from the Arctic into the northern states.

On top of the jet stream, we have a cold front reinforcing the cooldown. That cold air, combined with gusty winds, could bring wind chills, or feels-like temperatures, into the single digits early Wednesday morning. Records could be broken.

The record low for Wednesday is 14 degrees set in 1996 and again in 2001. The current forecast is in the teens. For Thursday, the forecast is again in the teens with the record at 15 degrees set in 1986.

So, that’ll be another contender.