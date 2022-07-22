AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – With about a week of heat, air conditioning is a must and the need to stay cool is something Eversource can measure.

“At 5:00, when people get home and crank that air conditioner you can see the demand go up,” said Priscilla Ress, Spokesperson for Eversource.

She said prolonged heat and pop up thunderstorms can pose risks to the power grid, and that’s why they have extra crews at the ready to respond. Another strategy Eversource uses to keep the lights on: load shifting.

“We can move the electricity so we can spread it out a little more evenly so that you’re not putting stress on one part of the system,” Ress told 22News.

However there are some ways the utility company is asking people to help. Eversource said to pick off peak times to use other devices that use a lot of electricity, like doing your laundry or charging your car in the morning or evening.

For Adeline and Charlie of Agawam, they’re still finding ways to stay cool outside, “Sometimes we go to the splash pad or eat popsicles or go in the pool a lot.”

Eversource recommends when you’re using your AC unit to set the temperature as high as you can, while still feeling comfortable. You can also close your shades to keep the sunlight from heating your home.