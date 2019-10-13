Fall foliage boosts local business as tourists flock to western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fall foliage is soon to reach its peak here in western Massachusetts and with it, fall activities are booming.

Leaf peepers are starting to flock to the area, boosting local business.

Farm stands, corn mazes, fall festivals and nature activities like the popular Mowhawk trail all see tremendous traffic this time of year. But it isn’t just tourists enjoying the burst of fall colors.

Foliage is close to its peak in central and western Franklin County, as well as northern Berkshire county. Connie Olli is visiting from New York and says she loves the fall season here in Massachusetts most of all.

Olli told 22News, “It’s my favorite time of year I love it, I love the apples, the pumpkins, it makes you love living here that’s whats it is all about the change of seasons. I love it.

Most Hampshire and Hampden counties are still two weeks away from peak colors, so there is plenty of time to enjoy the natural spectacle.