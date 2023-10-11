CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As we head into the middle of October, fall colors will begin to appear more as temperatures continue to get colder.

With the weather getting colder, the leaves are beginning to change more and more. New England is well known for its fall colors but not many know how the leaves turn from green to the beautiful reds, yellows, and oranges.

With cooler temperatures and shorter daylight hours the tree’s chlorophyll breaks down. That means the green color in the leaves disappears as the tree is unable to provide the leaves with the nutrients they need. When this happens, the leaves begin to die revealing the bright colors beneath.

While the leaves can be pretty, they can also be dangerous. When the leaves die and fall off the branches onto roadways, they can act like ice to your vehicle especially when wet. It is important to give plenty of space between you and the car in front of you and give yourself plenty of distance when stopping at a stop sign or stop light.