CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It has definitely been feeling like fall this week and with that, the leaves are beginning to change color.

According to the current fall foliage report, there is more color out with some color across western Massachusetts. The best color right now is in the Berkshires and in Franklin County.

As you go up into northern New England there is some very good color, especially in Vermont and the Green Mountains which are near peak color. In the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont, as well as northern New Hampshire and Maine there is some very good color as well.

Peak color in western Massachusetts is towards the middle and end of the month.