GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts is beginning to see the first signs of fall color, with towns in Franklin County already displaying this change.

Fall foliage this year has been delayed by about a week because of the warmer-than-average temperatures but the further up north you go, the prettier it gets already.

According to the Fall Foliage Report, most of western Massachusetts is now seeing ‘low color.’ However, the farther North you go into places like Vermont and New Hampshire and higher elevations like in Berkshire County, that’s where the real colors are starting to show.

The colorful aesthetic increases tourism to Franklin County every fall and for people who live up there, they say they’re lucky they get to experience it every day.

“It’s amazing you know, it truly feels like there’s nothing else like it. I’m very lucky to live out here and I always find myself on the Mohawk Trail. I’ll tell you what… the foliage there, nowhere better,” said Henry Spencer of Greenfield.

Franklin County averages peak fall foliage in early to mid-October. The lower Pioneer Valley usually sees its peak later in the month.