Fall foliage nearing its peak in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Splashes of fall colors have been slowly turning across western Massachusetts since last month, but we’re likely to see peak color within the next two weeks.

Springfield City Forester Alex Sherman told 22News peak foliage traditionally happens from Oct. 12-16. The peak in Springfield is expected around mid October, but areas in Franklin County are progressing faster.

Peak foliage generally moves south from northern New England. The closest to peak color is currently in the Berkshires and Franklin County.

“It’s in the early stages, and we’re starting to see of course, lots of yellows, but certainly some reds, the maples are starting to color up. We typically associate maples with reds, oranges,” Rick Harper, an extension professor of urban forestry at UMass, told 22News.

To see the more abundant autumn colors, you’ll have to take a drive north to Vermont or New Hampshire. The experts are predicting more vibrant colors than last year due to plenty of rain this past spring.

Lots of sun and cool nights above freezing help with the vibrancy of colors.