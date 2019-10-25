Fall foliage reaches peak conditions around western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Peak fall foliage is finally here in western Massachusetts and this weekend may be the best chance to check out the leaves.
According to FoliageNetwork.com much of the area is enjoying peak fall foliage conditions, meaning the leaf colors won’t get better than they are right now for the rest of the year.
Portions of western Franklin and northern Berkshire county are now considered past peak meaning less vibrant and we’re also seeing more leaf drop in those areas.
If you live anywhere in Hampden, Hampshire, eastern Franklin or southern Berkshire County you can just stay where you are and look at the leaves in the trees nearby to enjoy the peak color.
Saturday will be the best day for leaf-peeping as the rain expected for Sunday will likely bring leaves to the ground.
Send your foliage photos to reportit@wwlp.com!