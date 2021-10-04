Fall foliage update

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From all the rain this past summer, the fall foliage season isn’t as bright as years in the past; nevertheless, the color is popping through in areas around the region.

The fall foliage map shows for the week of October 4th that much of the region is near peak or just hitting peak. Areas that are hitting peak right now are higher elevation areas, like the Berkshires. Also, most of Franklin county is hitting peak.

The areas that are nearing peak are the lower elevation areas, like the CT River Valley. Hampden still has a little time to go before we reach total peak. Just to the west of us in New York, the Catskills, and Adirondacks, which are two mountain ranges are already past peak. A lot of the reason on why the area hasn’t reached full peak yet is because there haven’t been enough frosty fall nights yet.