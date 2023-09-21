CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Cool weather Thursday morning in western Massachusetts is a reminder that fall is about to officially begin this weekend.

First day of fall 2023

The first day of fall is this Saturday, September 23rd, also known as the autumn equinox. Daylight saving time, when the clocks roll back one hour at 2 a.m. is on November 5th.

7 Day Forecast

On Thursday, expect another beautiful sunny day! Winds will stay light out of the north with high temperatures in the low 70s. On Thursday night, mostly clear skies with a few passing clouds after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday will be a dry day with sunshine in the morning and increasing clouds for the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the low 70s.

There is a cool down and the potential for rain this weekend.