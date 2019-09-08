Fall weather could start right on time this year in Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Hopes for a pleasant autumn season are spreading around Western Massachusetts.

Fall is just around the corner, starting on Monday, Sept. 23. However, a few mornings recently, we’ve dipped to temperatures as low as the 40s, so it’s already feeling like autumn, whether we’re ready for it or not.

The forecast for September is pretty standard but the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s forecast for the entire autumn season paints a different picture.

NOAA’s forecast for September as a whole shows temperatures to fall close to average, and a chance for above-normal rainfall. That means a good chance of fall-like weather starting right on time.

Looking at September through November averages, we’re in for a 3-month period of warm and slightly more wet weather. Some locals say that’s exactly what they’re looking for.

“Pretty much cool, uh, some precipitation. But not a lot. But nice, cool weather would be nice…Yeah, I actually am, I look forward to it, to see the bright colors that come around,” Eric Lindsay, a Chicopee resident, told 22News.

If you’re someone who is not ready to give up summer just yet, don’t worry, there are a few shots of hitting above 80 degrees again this coming week.

