CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It will be a cooler and more comfortable first day of September, and fall is just around the corner.

September 1st marks the meteorological start of fall, which includes the months of September, October, and November. The astronomical start of fall is 21 days away.

What is the first day of fall?

The first day of fall arrives on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 9:03 p.m. The fall temperature outlook is calling for warmer than average temperatures across the country and in the Northeast, it is expected to be very warm.

As far as precipitation goes most of the country looks to stay dry however here in the Northeast we could see right around average rainfall.