CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After some warm temperatures last weekend, it’s been quite a bit cooler recently.

The countdown is on and fall is just 6 days away. It officially arrives Thursday, September 22nd at 9:03 p.m. It’s been feeling like fall lately with high temperatures only around 70 degrees and low temperatures that have been getting down into the lower 40s.

Right now the average high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 76 degrees and the average low temperature is 55 degrees. Over the next 8 to 14 days the temperatures outlook is calling for warm conditions across the country and especially over the south.

In the Northeast, expect above-average temperatures as we head into fall.