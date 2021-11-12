Fallen leaves can lead to flooding problems this time of year

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Rain moved in Friday morning and became very heavy around noon time. With quite a few leaves still on the trees and with winds gusting up around 30 to 40 mph, a lot of those leaves were coming down.



When leaves cover storm drains the water can’t drain properly. If you have a storm drain near your home it’s important to clear the leaves away from it so your street doesn’t flood and that water doesn’t start to make it into your basement.

Wet leaves can also make roads slippery so it’s important to drive slower on leaf covered roads and to give yourself plenty of braking distance.

The Northampton Police Department is also asking drivers to avoid underpasses or streets that appear to be flooded. The DPW is working to block the streets and clear the storm drains.