Falls are getting warmer in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re now a couple of days into fall and it felt like it Friday, with temperatures in the 60s. However, falls here in western Massachusetts have been getting warmer over the years.

“Very warm, the nights are warm the climates changing and it just seems like every fall it gets warmer. It’s almost the end of September and it still looks like summer and feels like summer,” said Betty Eisold of Springfield.

According to Climate Central, from 1970 to 2020, Springfield has experienced 11.4 days during the fall season with temperatures above normal and the average fall temperature has increased by 2.3 degrees. Of the 246 cities across the country that Climate Central analyzed, 95 percent of them have warmed since 1970 and 57 percent of them have warmed by at least two degrees.

Warmer falls can lead to a prolonged threat of pollen allergies and disease carrying insects like mosquitoes and ticks. Warmer falls also mean air conditioners are running longer which leads to higher energy costs.