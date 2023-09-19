CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – New England saw temperatures reach the 90s in August, just a month later, temperatures are now in the 60s.

With the beginning of fall this weekend, temperatures are going to start cooling down. Average temperatures this month sit at around 64. The temperatures just get lower and lower, with October getting into the 50s and November dipping into the 40s.

Average highs this month sit around 76 while lows stay around 54. We probably won’t be reaching this record anytime soon of 102, which we saw about eighty years ago. But temperatures over the next three months could be warmer than normal. We’re seeing a lot warmer temperatures this fall in the south and southwest while the Midwest seems to stay near normal for this time of year.