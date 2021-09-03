Family who lost father to Hurricane Ida thanks community for help

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Family members of the man who died in Ascension Parish Sunday night from Hurricane Ida said there are still trees threatening their home.

According to Ascension Parish Sheriffs Office, “Shortly after 8:30 p.m. deputies received reports of a citizen possibly injured from a fallen tree at a residence off of Highway 621 in Prairieville. Deputies arrived on the scene and confirmed that the victim is now deceased.”

Chassity Fatherree, the daughter of the victim, Dennis Duplessis, said her family lost someone who was loved by many.

“Everyone who knew him fell in love with him,” Fatherree said.

Dennis Duplessis was going back to his home to turn the generator on for his wife when heavy winds from Hurricane Ida brought a tree down and took his life.

“By the time he was parked and getting out, it got him,” Fatherree said.

Now there is a second uprooted tree hanging over their home.

Fatherree was unable to afford to hire a tree cutter to bring the tree down. However, two churches came together to give the family a $5,000 donation that would cover the cost of trimming the tree.

“It’s just been overwhelming how fast people have been coming out and reaching out,” Fatherree said.

Fatherree’s mother is battling cancer and wants to stay in the home to remember her husband. Fatherree was scared if the tree didn’t come down, it would cost the life of her mom.

Fatherree said her father had been trying to bring down the two harmful trees for years.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1092876230751608/posts/4388848477821017

“People are losing their homes and lives because people are charging outrageous amounts to cut down trees,” she said.

Despite the devastation, Chassity and her family are in awe of the dozens of community members offering a helping hand.

“I feel comfortable that a lot of people loved my dad,” Fatherree said.

The family is raising money for Duplessis’s funeral expenses, click here to donate.