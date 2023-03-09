CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting record-breaking temperatures and possibly the hottest summer in the last century.

Summer officially begins on June 21st but according to the Farmers’ Almanac temperatures will start rising before then. The Farmers’ Almanac forecasts a warmer-than-normal summer for most of the nation, or as the Almanac likes to call it a “Summer Sizzler.”

Here in the Northeast, they’re predicting a “scorching dry” summer, so get ready for last summer’s water restrictions to make a comeback.