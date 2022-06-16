CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures are really going to drop this weekend after the warm but comfortable weather the past couple of days.

The temperatures were in the 70s and 80s this week and right now our average high temperature at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 78 degrees and our average low temperature is 56 degrees.

The 22News Storm Team is tracking some much cooler air as we head into the weekend. The jet stream is just to our west keeping the really hot weather off to our south and west. As we head into the weekend, the cooler air really starts to work down out of Canada as the jet stream slides to our south allowing temperatures to get down into the 60s and 70s.

The temperature outlook over the next 8 to 14 days continues to call for cooler than normal temperatures as we head into next week.