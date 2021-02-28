February weather review

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday marks the last day of February, as we move into March on Monday.

February was an interesting month in western Massachusetts. It started bitterly cold with many days reaching just the 20s and 30s. But last week we warmed up quite a bit with highs regularly reaching the 30s and 40s.

Snow amounts were not record highs, but we did have a relatively snowy month. We normally average just over a foot of snow in the lower Pioneer Valley. In February overall, and we saw 50% more than that with a foot and a half.

And over the next few weeks, the forecast favors more mild days than not. We have many days in the 40s and even 50s ahead soon.