FEMA’s guide for effective disaster preparedness

(WWLP) – September is National Preparedness Month, an initiative by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to get residents prepared for disasters.

It seems like we are ahead of schedule Friday, as New England residents brace for Tropical Storm Henri, which has the potential to become a hurricane over the weekend.

FEMA has created a “Are You Ready” guide to help residents with effective disaster preparedness and for them to also understand the risks. Some of the steps include: