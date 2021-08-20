FEMA’s guide for effective disaster preparedness

(WWLP) – September is National Preparedness Month, an initiative by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), to get residents prepared for disasters.
It seems like we are ahead of schedule Friday, as New England residents brace for Tropical Storm Henri, which has the potential to become a hurricane over the weekend.
FEMA has created a “Are You Ready” guide to help residents with effective disaster preparedness and for them to also understand the risks. Some of the steps include:
- Create a family communication and shelter plan.
- Sign up for emergency alerts, including FEMA alerts.
- Build your savings if possible and keep a small emergency fund of cash on-hand at home.
- Create an Emergency Financial First Aid Kit: Gather and safeguard critical documents like deeds, medical information, insurance policies, and a list of your household belongings.
- Create an emergency kit with basic tools and enough food and water to last 72 hours and keep the contents fresh and up to date.