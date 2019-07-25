Fireball sighting in New England

(WWLP) – If you were awake and looking outside after 11:00 p.m. Wednesday night, you may have seen something really interesting flying through the sky quickly.

We had a fireball in the skies to the southeast of western Massachusetts.

A fireball is created when a meteoroid, small rocky or icy space debris, burns up as a meteor when entering the earth’s atmosphere. If that meteor creates a bright enough light and is brighter than the planet venus then it’s known as a fireball.

According to the American Meteors Society, there were more than 200 sightings of this fireball throughout the northeast including sightings from western Massachusetts just after 11:00 p.m.

The fireball only lasted 3.5 seconds, but if you have an outdoor security camera, look back at the footage from Wednesday night and see if you caught it on camera. If you did, send it to us at reportit@wwlp.com