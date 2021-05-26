First big storm of season brings strong wind gusts, power outages to area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP ) – The first big thunderstorm of the season left its mark in western Massachusetts.

It came through quickly for some areas, with huge gusts of wind and pouring rain, creating dangerous driving conditions at times. After a summer of storms last year, some people say they’re used to it.

“I love thunderstorms,” said Christina Schoellkopf of Greenfield. “I think thunderstorms are a blast. They are not so much fun when you’re in the woods in a tent, but when you are in the house, I think it’s really exciting.”

Storms can bring heavy gusts of wind that can be hazardous to your home, trees, and power lines, which could cause power outages. Damage reports spanned all four local counties. In Greenfield, Beech street saw firefighters called to a large branch that had fallen onto the street’s wires.

In Springfield, 22News received reports that crews were also working on multiple fallen trees. Experts say always make sure to stay as far away as possible from downed wires, and trees that might have wires caught in them.

“I am not crazy about lightning or big wind that happens with thunderstorms,” said Gloria Meluleni of Bernardston. “But otherwise we need the rain.”

That rain brought with it power outages to communities across the region. Springfield is one of the hardest-hit in Hampden County.

If you see down wires, make sure to leave the area immediately and call 911.