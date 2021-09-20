First day of Fall is almost here

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – Well, the first day of fall is only 2 short days away; the natural rotation of the Earth around the Sun forms the basis for the astronomical seasons, with two solstices and two equinoxes.

The fall equinox falls on September 22nd this is when the sun passes directly above the equator, giving 12 hours of sunlight to both the southern and northern hemisphere. This will occur at 3:20 in the afternoon on Wednesday and we will notice that temperatures will continuously decrease as we head into the fall months.

The winter solstice will occur on December 21st and will mark the beginning of the winter season in the northern hemisphere, and we will experience the least amount of daylight that day.