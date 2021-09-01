CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Did you know that there were two different types of seasons defining winter, spring, summer and fall?

Yes, jogging your memory back to grade school, seasons usually start around the 21st or 22nd of September, December, March and July, which defines our four seasons. Those seasons are astronomical seasons, and line up with the rotation of the Earth around the sun, as well as it’s tilt. These seasons start on different dates each year, depending on how the Earth is tilted.

The other types of seasons are called meteorological seasons, and these always start and end on the same date, every year. September 1st, marks the first day of meteorological fall.

“Us as meteorologists, we like to base ours on a set period of three months, so it starts at the beginning of September and it ends at the end of November and there are several reasons for that. For one, it takes out any variability because one thing that we as meteorologist like to do is keep records.” Bryce Williams. National Weather Service

Keeping records is easier when the start and end days of the seasons do not change every year. Meteorological fall will run through September 1st all the way until November 30th. Astronomical fall will start on September 22nd this year.