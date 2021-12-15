First half of December with less than average snowfall numbers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Last week it snowed across western Massachusetts, but now all that snow is gone. We’re now into the second week of December and there is no snow on the ground.

Last week we saw our first measurable snowfall here in the Springfield area. Most spots picked up between one and two inches of snow, but after temperatures climbed up into the 60’s Saturday, all that snow has disappeared.

WWLP’s weekday morning Meteorologist, Kelly Reardon shared with us, “We’re into the first two weeks of December right, and from December 1st through the 15th at Westover Air Reserve Base we usually average about 4.94 inches basically near 5 inches of snow; we’ve had an inch and a half. That’s a 3.44 inch snow deficit, and over the next coming days we’re going to be really warm so we don’t have too many chances of snow.”

We could even see some record breaking warm temperatures on the way for Thursday.