First heatwave of 2021 in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – This past weekend high temperature records were broken on both Saturday and Sunday.

Both days topped out at 94 degrees and Monday will officially mark our first heatwave of 2021. All of this hot weather is due to a large high-pressure system.

The winds move clockwise around a high-pressure system, which allows for warm moist air to usher into northern area. High-pressure systems bring “happy” weather, meaning it’s usually dry and sunny, while low-pressure systems bring “lousy” weather, meaning it’s usually wet and stormy.

This high pressure system that has been bringing us above-normal temperatures and quiet weather will start to move away from the northeast in the coming days, which will allow for more-seasonable temperature to return.