GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A few inches of snow fell around Springfield on Sunday, but more fell in other parts of western Massachusetts. Like any snow event, snow totals varied across the region with some locations getting more than expected.

Most of western Massachusetts saw anywhere between three and six inches, but areas with higher elevations north and west of Springfield saw more.

“We had about eight inches of snow last night, so that was fantastic to see. They were forecasting about three to four inches but we got nearly double that,” expressed Savoy resident Nathan Marr.

A total of 8.2 inches of snow officially fell in Savoy, and the highest recorded total from Sunday’s storm in Massachusetts was Great Barrington with 9.4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.