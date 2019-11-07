First snow of the season this evening for some parts of western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – Tonight, some parts of western Massachusetts will see their first snowfall accumulations of the snow-season. Generally, our snow season runs from October-May with the snowiest months being December-February.

TIMING:

Late Thursday Morning: Just a few showers

Afternoon: Rain spreading through the area. Everyone should have rain by 3-4pm.

Early Evening: Rain changes to snow over the Berkshires and our highest western hills.

Late Evening: Some snow mixes with rain for the rest of western Massachusetts.

11pm-1am Friday: Rain/snow mix ends with drying underway

IMPACTS:

Daytime Thursday: Increasingly wet, but little impacts from the developing rain.

Thursday Evening: Some lower visibility in areas where it snows, but most accumulations should be on colder surfaces and not as much on roads

Friday Morning: Most roads will be dry, but a few slippery spots possible in our higher western hills. Wind may cause some isolated power outages or tree damage.

