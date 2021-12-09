First snowfall for the Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All of western Massachusetts woke up to a blanket of snow Thursday morning.

In the Springfield area, we finally saw our first snowfall but not everybody was happy to see it. Steady snow began falling across western Massachusetts Wednesday night and started accumulating on the roads. That made for some slippery conditions early Thursday morning.

The plows and sanders were out and people were up early shoveling the snow away. Most areas picked up between one and two inches of snow with higher amounts in the hills and Berkshires.

On average, in the Springfield area we pick up about 2.5 inches of snow during the first week of December. People 22News talked to have mixed feelings about the snow.

“It’s too early, it’s been cold enough. I’m waiting for Saturday to come,” said Robin Pulliam of Springfield.

“I’m looking forward to hitting some of the mountains out here doing some snowboarding and stuff, get the kids out,” Adam Ducharme of Agawam told us.

Don’t get too used to the snow we have on the ground right now because some warm weather this weekend may cause most of it to disappear.