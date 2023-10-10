CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mount Washington saw its first measurable amount of snow this weekend, a sign that snow in Massachusetts is coming.

On Sunday, the highest peak in the Northeast saw 0.3 inches of snow during below freezing temperatures. Temperatures are expected to be below freezing for the rest of the week on Mount Washington.

As for Massachusetts, there is no snow in sight right now but we have seen snow in October before! The Commonwealth has seen snow as early as October 10th, which was reported in 1979. Many Massachusetts residents may also never forget the Nor’easter that occurred on Halloween back in 2011.

Typically, snowfall in Massachusetts begins around mid-November. In just the last few years, the earliest snowfall we’ve seen was December 5th in 2020.

Temperatures will be cold this week but not enough for a surprise snowfall!

