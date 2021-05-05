First week of May sees plenty of rain

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a dry start to spring, we’ve been getting quite a bit of rain over the last couple of weeks. It was another cool and wet day Wednesday but we do still need the rain.

Things have been pretty wet here in western Massachusetts over the last couple of weeks. The showers that we typically see in April were a little bit behind schedule this spring and have been sticking around into May. After some warmer than average temperatures last month, some people don’t really mind the cooler weather.

“It’s nice to get the nice rain to cool us down. It’s still like 60 and I’m wearing shorts and a t-shirt, it’s still nice an comfortable out. I would like it to be a little bit warmer but it’s not that bad,” said Dylan LaBonte of Chicopee.

Of course, we need the rain and last month we actually ended up with above average rainfall. At Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, we picked up almost 4 inches of rain for April and most of that came at the end of the month. So far this month, we’ve already picked up almost an inch of rain.