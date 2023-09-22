CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts was treated with nice weather for the last day of summer, but the weekend will have a very fall like feel.

The first weekend of fall looks to start off wet, breezy and cold. We continue to watch a tropical system to our south that will bring heavy rain and wind to the Mid-Atlantic and even some rain here to New England.

The rain will move south to north on Saturday morning and will likely begin as light rain before becoming steadier and more moderate going into the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with occasional gusts of 20-30 mph possible.

Temperatures will only be in the upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday and stay in the low 60s on Sunday. The rain will taper off to scattered showers and downpours Saturday night into the day on Sunday.

7 Day Forecast

We expect the heaviest of the rain and higher rain totals to be south of, and along, the Mass Pike. The highest rain totals will be along the Connecticut state line with less as you head north.

With the rain on the way for the weekend, it is important to make sure that any storm drains in the road or near your home are clear of any leaves, sticks and other debris that could clog it up as this could lead to isolated street flooding.