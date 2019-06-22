First weekend of summer season kicks off

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Apart from a stray shower Saturday, the first weekend of summer in Western Massachusetts kicked off with a wonderful start.

Highs in the 80s, a shining sun, and chirping birds. Humidity was low too, which in our area can be pretty rare in the summertime, so that meant many locals headed outdoors.

22News spoke to a few Western Massachusetts locals about how they plan on taking advantage of the nice weekend weather.

Some chose to go for a walk in the park, a nice bike ride, or just enjoy the scenery and take pictures, or even a jog. But not without our fluffy friends.

“Absolutely, it’s our favorite time of year to get out and exercise and come to the park,” Jessica Henry told 22News.

“I do – I like 85 and hot. But it’s nice when it’s not super humid,” Abbey Henry explained to 22News.

Sunday is going to be even better than Saturday, as we aren’t expecting a drop of rain, and skies will be filled with more sun. And if you have time after work on Monday, you can get outside for some summer fun again, as it’s looking dry, with the sun not setting until after 8:30.

Tuesday, we won’t be so lucky as the 22News Storm Team is tracking a chance for showers and storms