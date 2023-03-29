CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Five planets in our solar system aligned last night and if you missed it, you’ll be able to catch it for the next few days.

The 22News Storm Team has the details of how to find this space phenomenon in the sky.

On Tuesday, March 28th five planets in our solar system aligned to make for a pretty cool view in our night sky. These planets include Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Uranus.

If you weren’t able to see it on Tuesday, you’ll be able to see it for the next few days. Some tips to help you see this phenomenon are to wait until the sun is fully down and it is completely dark. Second, you’ll need clear skies to see the stars and you’ll want to go as far as possible from any light to get a clear view of the sky. When you look at the sky, look towards the west. Jupiter and Mercury will be low on the horizon and Jupiter will be the biggest planet you see. Mars will be the highest in the sky and have a red look to it, and Uranus and Venus will be right in between.