CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for parts of western Massachusetts Tuesday afternoon that may have caught you by surprise on your cell phone.

The Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system is activated when the National Weather Service (NWS) issues a warning for your location. Destructive thunderstorm warnings and higher-end flash flood warnings trigger these alerts.

At approximately 1:42 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a FLASH FLOOD WARNING alert on cellular devices indicating, “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Hampden County until 4:45 p.m. and in Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 5:15 p.m. Live radar indicates thunderstorms producing heavy rain up to 3 inches in some locations.

The flooding is the result of thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the area with rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour. Flash flooding may occur in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

How to Turn on Severe Weather Alerts on iPhone

Weather alerts can be turned on or off on iPhones. The Emergency Alerts are located at the bottom of the notifications section in settings. This includes AMBER Alerts and Public Safety Alerts.

Emergency Alerts on Android phones can also be enabled through the notifications section in settings.

Crash detection is also available on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models as well as Apple Watch Series 8, SE (2nd Generation), and Ultra. If the Apple device detects severe car crashes, it will ask if you’d like to make an emergency call. If you do not respond, it will automatically trigger Emergency SOS to alert authorities.