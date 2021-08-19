Flash flooding rain reports throughout western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Hampden and Hampshire Counties until 12:15 p.m. Thursday.
Heavy rain showers moved through early Thursday morning with reports of more than 2 inches of rain in some parts of western Massachusetts.
Hampden County Rain Reports
- Westfield: 2.15″ at 8:17 a.m.
- Agawam: 1.96″ 8:25 a.m.
- Springfield: 1.96″ at 8:30 a.m.
- Tolland: 1.48″ at 8:18 a.m.
- Holyoke: 1.34″ at 8:15 a.m.
- Westfield Barnes Airport: 1.18″ 8:06 a.m.
- Monson: 1.02″ at 8:30 a.m.
Hampshire County Rain Reports
- Southampton: 2.09″ at 8:17 a.m.
- Westhampton: 2.09″ at 8:17 a.m.
- Easthampton: 1.20″ at 8:16 a.m.
- Northampton: 1.20″ at 8:16 a.m.
PHOTOS: Flash Floods
Weather Alerts
In the afternoon, any rain/storms become a lot more scattered with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. After evening showers, we’ll stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.