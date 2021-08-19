Flash flooding rain reports throughout western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Hampden and Hampshire Counties until 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Heavy rain showers moved through early Thursday morning with reports of more than 2 inches of rain in some parts of western Massachusetts.

Hampden County Rain Reports

Westfield: 2.15″ at 8:17 a.m.

Agawam: 1.96″ 8:25 a.m.

Springfield: 1.96″ at 8:30 a.m.

Tolland: 1.48″ at 8:18 a.m.

Holyoke: 1.34″ at 8:15 a.m.

Westfield Barnes Airport: 1.18″ 8:06 a.m.

Monson: 1.02″ at 8:30 a.m.

Hampshire County Rain Reports

Southampton: 2.09″ at 8:17 a.m.

Westhampton: 2.09″ at 8:17 a.m.

Easthampton: 1.20″ at 8:16 a.m.

Northampton: 1.20″ at 8:16 a.m.

PHOTOS: Flash Floods

Flooding throughout south end area in Springfield (Photo from Troy)

Edward Street in Agawam (Photo from Maria)

In the afternoon, any rain/storms become a lot more scattered with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. After evening showers, we’ll stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.