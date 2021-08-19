Flash flooding rain reports throughout western Massachusetts

Weather News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for Hampden and Hampshire Counties until 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Heavy rain showers moved through early Thursday morning with reports of more than 2 inches of rain in some parts of western Massachusetts.

Hampden County Rain Reports

  • Westfield: 2.15″ at 8:17 a.m.
  • Agawam: 1.96″ 8:25 a.m.
  • Springfield: 1.96″ at 8:30 a.m.
  • Tolland: 1.48″ at 8:18 a.m.
  • Holyoke: 1.34″ at 8:15 a.m.
  • Westfield Barnes Airport: 1.18″ 8:06 a.m.
  • Monson: 1.02″ at 8:30 a.m.

Hampshire County Rain Reports

  • Southampton: 2.09″ at 8:17 a.m.
  • Westhampton: 2.09″ at 8:17 a.m.
  • Easthampton: 1.20″ at 8:16 a.m.
  • Northampton: 1.20″ at 8:16 a.m.
Post by Monson Fire Department.

PHOTOS: Flash Floods

  • Flooding throughout south end area in Springfield (Photo from Troy)
  • Flooding throughout south end area in Springfield (Photo from Troy)
  • Edward Street in Agawam (Photo from Maria)

Weather Alerts

In the afternoon, any rain/storms become a lot more scattered with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. After evening showers, we’ll stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Springfield Weather News

More Weather News

Trending Stories

Donate Today