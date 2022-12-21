FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mass. (WWLP) High wind and rain is coming to Western Massachusetts for the end of the week.

Timed right smack in the middle of the holiday travel rush, The National Weather Service warned Western Massachusetts to expect wind gusts up to 50mph and watch for some power outages due to the storm. While the eastern part of Massachusetts is expected to see the brunt of it, the storm is expected to last from Thursday night into Saturday, making the Friday commute in both directions difficult at best.

Franklin County Fire Departments are warning against a possible “flash freeze” coming Friday. The Warwick Fire Department also warned residents to secure objects and watch for tree limbs that might fall due to the wind. Drivers during this time should be extra cautious.