WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – If you had plans to fly on Tuesday, it’s a good idea to check with your airline before heading to the airport.

At Bradley International Airport Tuesday morning, there are at least 8 canceled or delayed departures so far, as additional flights might be canceled or delayed throughout the day.

The airport is open, and their snow removal operations are ongoing throughout Tuesday. Passengers are being advised to contact their airline to confirm the status of their individual flight itineraries before going to the airport.

According to Bradley International Airport’s website, they do not close during most inclement weather conditions, but for safety reasons, there may be interruptions to operations to clear snow and ice from runways and/or ramps.

Bradley may close their runways for an extended period of time during severe weather conditions, such as heavy snow, tornadoes, or hurricane conditions.