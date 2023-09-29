CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Flood Warning is in effect for Hampden County until 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The heavy rain can cause street and stream flooding due to the excessive rainfall. There has been 1.5 to 2 inches of rain that has already fallen with an additional 1 to 2 inches possible.

Rain will continue Friday night with lows in the lower 50s. There will be the chance for showers Saturday morning but we’ll dry out and start to warm up Saturday afternoon.