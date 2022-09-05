(WWLP) – Heavy rain is expected throughout western Massachusetts on Monday, and a Flood Watch is in effect for central and eastern portions of Hampden County.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Chris Bouzakis says on-and-off showers Monday morning will turn to moderate to heavy rain in the afternoon, with a thunderstorm or two possible. Some street flooding is possible in areas that receive heavy rain.

Central and eastern Hampden County are currently the only portions of western Massachusetts under a Flood Watch, but the National Weather Service has also issued a Flood Watch for all of central and most of eastern Massachusetts, as well as all of Connecticut and Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire.