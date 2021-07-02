Flood waters have receded after Thursday downpours

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Our wild week of weather continues: after near-record-setting temperatures, damaging winds, and now, communities recovering from widespread flooding.

One of the hardest-hit communities was Westfield, where several streets flooded Thursday night, making for difficult or even dangerous travel. Meadow Street, Dartmouth Street, and Mill Street were among the roadways that saw rising waters.

It was a similar story in parts of Chicopee, including Meetinghouse Road and Montgomery Street. In West Springfield, the roadway and driveways filled up with water on Piper Cross Road.

There were no reports of any injuries, and the flood waters had receded by the late night hours.

It is important to remember that when you see flooding on the road: turn around, don’t drown. It is often difficult to know just how deep the water ahead of you is, and near-impossible to see obstacles lurking beneath the surface, such as rocks or sharp objects.