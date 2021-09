HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in the eastern Hampden County town of Holland are warning drivers about some street flooding.

Police say the following roadways are passable, but they do advise you to be extremely careful.

Area of 374 Mashapaug Road near Lakeridge Drive and Forest Drive.

Maybrook Road between 90 & 95, in the area of the Sandy Beach Road intersection.

Alexander Road between 15 & 30, in the Allen Hill Road intersection, Sturbridge Road side.