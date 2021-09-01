Flooding concerns increase as heavy rain is expected across region from Ida

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s all hands-on deck in Springfield as local towing companies are on standby, ready to respond to an influx in emergency calls due to heavy rain and potential flooding.

“We are running live traffic maps, tracking our trucks, live weather maps trying to keep an eye out and stay ahead of the storm,” said Stephen Gonneville of Interstate Towing.

Interstate Towing told 22News they expect an increase in calls on days like this when it’s raining hard, which can cause some roads to flood and become more dangerous for cars.

Gonneville added, “On a rainy day like today it’s almost as bad as snow, the roads are slick and slippery. It’s going to take you much longer to slow down and stop. Turn around and don’t drown!”

You should avoid driving into flooded roads or large water puddles, they could be deeper than you think. Cars can easily become stuck, and drivers could be at risk of drowning if the water continues to rise. Also, be especially cautious at night because it is harder to recognize flood dangers.

“This weather is just crazy honestly,” said Christian Smith of West Springfield. “It’s hard to know what to expect nowadays. I have to slow down a little bit or be just more attentive because you don’t have as much control of the vehicle.”

According to the National Weather Service, 12 inches of fast-moving water can carry away a small car. In the event your car stalls on flooded roads, get out of it immediately and find higher ground.