FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Meadow Street in Florence is closed due to flooding Monday.

Northampton Police are advising drivers to seek an alternate route after flooding has caused Meadow Street to close at around 11:35 a.m.

A Flood Warning is in effect for Hampshire & Franklin Counties until 1:30 p.m. Monday for the potential of flooding rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall.