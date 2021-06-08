Flooding safety: What you should and should not do

(WWLP) – When a storm hits, we often worry about wind damage or the threat of tornadoes, but flooding is also a major concern.

According to National Weather Service, each year more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard.

According to the CDC, half of all flood-related drownings occur when a car is driven into hazardous flood water.

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Finch noted, “When roads are flooded, even when you think it’s a really small amount of water on the road, you don’t know how deep it is, so the best thing to do is turn around.”

Experts say never drive around the barriers blocking a flooded road, because it may have collapsed.

It takes 12 inches of rushing water to carry away most cars and 2 feet of rushing water to carry away SUVs and trucks.